A shocking incident unfolded on Marine Drive in Patna when a heated altercation between a girl and her ex-boyfriend escalated to a point where the boy allegedly pulled out a pistol to threaten her. The dramatic episode, captured on video by bystanders, has since gone viral on social media, sparking outrage and concern over rising street crimes in the city. According to sources, the girl was with her current boyfriend when the ex-boyfriend confronted them on Marine Drive. Eyewitnesses say a loud argument broke out, during which the ex-boyfriend allegedly showed a pistol in an attempt to intimidate the girl. Panic ensued as people nearby tried to distance themselves from the scene. Patna Firing: Bike-Borne Man Fires Shots in Air at Bihar's Boring Road Crossing, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Ex-Boyfriend Threatens Girl With Pistol During Fight on Marine Drive

Boyfriend and girlfriend fight on Marine Drive in Patna, ex-boyfriend threatens girl by showing pistol; heated argument ensues, video goes viral on social media.#Bihar #BiharNews #Patna #MarineDrive pic.twitter.com/hHEo1SCxmP — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) May 28, 2025

