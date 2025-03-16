A tragic accident occurred on the Nanded-Nagpur Highway near Pimpalgaon Patil, Maharashtra. A speeding Scorpio SUV lost control, crossed the divider, and collided with a truck. The impact was severe, resulting in the immediate death of two individuals—Syed Hussain (32) and Sheikh Salam (30), both residents of Pakiza Nagar, Nanded. Six others sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a government hospital with the help of locals. The driver lost control of the SUV while trying to overtake another vehicle. The crash caused significant damage to the vehicles involved. Supaul Accident Caught on Camera: 2 Dead, 3 Others Critically Injured After 2 Bikes Collide in Bihar; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Accident in Nanded

