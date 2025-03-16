A horrific accident was caught on CCTV in Supaul, Bihar, where two bikes collided head-on, killing two young men on the spot and critically injuring three others. Among the deceased was the grandson of former Bihar minister Anoop Lal Yadav. The shocking video of the crash has surfaced, highlighting the severity of the impact. Locals rushed to help, and the injured were taken to the hospital. Police have launched an investigation, urging riders to follow traffic rules to prevent such tragic accidents. Horrific Accident Caught on Camera in Surat: Girl Playing Near Society’s Entrance Gate Crushed to Death After Car Runs Over Her in Gujarat; Shocking Video Surfaces.

Supaul Accident Caught on Camera (Disturbing Video)

#Bihar: Horrible road accident in Supaul... After a head-on collision between two bikes, both the bikes were shattered into pieces, two people lost their lives in this accident.#accident #biharnews #india #viral #viralvideo pic.twitter.com/3Pj6OfhtIs — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)