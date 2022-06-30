Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker has received a death threat from an anonymous person through a letter. The actress has filed an FIR after which Mumbai police have launched an investigation. The anonymous letter was sent to Swara's Mumbai residence as per reports. Swara Bhasker Receives Death Threat With an Anonymous Letter; Mumbai Police Start Investigation.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Actor Swara Bhasker filed a police complaint that she has received a death threat through a letter. Case registered at Versova police station against an unidentified person. Investigation underway: Mumbai Police (File pic) pic.twitter.com/q9dcUhnlne — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

