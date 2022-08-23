AMG Media Networks Limited (AMNL) which houses the media business of the Adani group is reportedly going to acquire 29.18% stake in NDTV indirectly. 'This acquisition is a significant milestone in the journey of AMNL's goal to pave the path of new-age media platforms', stated Mr. Sanjay Pugalia.

Check ANI's tweet:

Adani Group to purchase 29.18% stake in media group NDTV. pic.twitter.com/XMUUc4gUzK — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)