The People’s Pulse–NDTV India released its exit poll projections for the Bihar Assembly Election 2025, indicating a likely majority for the NDA, which is expected to secure between 133 and 159 seats in the 243-member House. The Mahagathbandhan (MGB), led by Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD and the Congress, is projected to win 75 to 101 seats, falling short of the majority mark. The Jan Suraaj Party, founded by Prashant Kishor, may bag up to five seats, while others, including independents, could claim between two and eight. The results suggest the Nitish Kumar–led NDA alliance remains in a strong position to retain power in Bihar. The official counting of votes will take place on November 14. Bihar IANS-Matrize Exit Poll Results 2025: NDA Projected to Win Majority With 147-167 Seats, Mahagathbandhan Trails With 70-90 Seats.

Bihar People’s Pulse-NDTV India Exit Poll Results 2025:

Bihar Exit Polls | As per the Exit Polls by People's Pulse-NDTV India, out of 243 seats, NDA: 133-159, Mahagathbandhan: 75-101 others: 02-08 pic.twitter.com/c6kRJMj0EF — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)