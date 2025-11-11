The exit poll results of the just-concluded assembly elections 2025 will be declared today, November 11. NDTV India will livestream the Bihar exit polls results 2025 by Matrize on its YouTube channel. Bihar went to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11. The Vidhan Sabha elections in Bihar saw a direct fight between the Mahagatbandhan and the NDA. Readers can watch the Bihar exit polls results 2025 live streaming and seat-wise predictions on NDTV India below. The official 2025 Bihar state assembly elections results will be declared on November 14. Scroll below to watch the live streaming by NDTV India on the Bihar exit poll results 2025.

Bihar Exit Poll Results 2025 Live Streaming on NDTV India

