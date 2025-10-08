A man was arrested after a video of him and a transgender person dancing "obscenely" on a public road in Gujarat's Ahmedabad went viral on social media. According to the Times of India, the dance video was recorded on September 18 during the man's birthday celebrations. It only went viral on social media recently after he posted it on his Instagram account. On Monday, October 6, Ahmedabad Police received a complaint in this regard. Soon, the police swung into action and arrested the 26-year-old accused. Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing His Mother With Perfume Bottle After Heated Argument Over Delay in Marriage.

Man Lands in Jail After Obscene Dance Video With Transgender Goes Viral

