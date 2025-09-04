Ahmedabad, September 04: A shocking crime has surfaced in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, where a 25-year-old man allegedly killed his mother following an argument about his marriage plans. The incident occurred on Tuesday night at Vardhaman Flats in the city’s Sola area. The accused, identified as Vraj Contractor, was reportedly eager to get married, but his mother opposed the decision.

According to police, the disagreement quickly escalated into a heated quarrel. In a fit of rage, Vraj allegedly hurled a perfume bottle at his mother’s head. The impact caused severe injuries, leaving her critically wounded. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Despite efforts by doctors, the woman succumbed to her injuries. Palakkad Shocker: Man Kills Mother With Brick Over Family Dispute in Kerala, Gets Thrashed by Neighbours; Arrested.

The victim’s daughter, devastated by the tragic turn of events, lodged a complaint against her brother. Acting on the complaint, the police arrested Vraj Contractor and registered a case. Begusarai: Man Kills Mother by Hitting Her Head With Brick in Bihar's Pachamba Village After Being Denied Money, Arrested.

Authorities confirmed that investigations are underway to determine further details of the sequence of events and the family’s background disputes. The shocking case has sent shockwaves through the local community, with neighbors stunned that a domestic argument over marriage could end so violently. Police officials have assured that a thorough probe will be conducted to ensure justice for the victim.

