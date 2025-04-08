Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was seen demonstrating the art of spinning yarn on a traditional charkha (spinning wheel) in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. A video, which surfaced on April 8, shows the Congress leader seated at the spinning wheel, skillfully spinning the yarn while highlighting the significance of the charkha in India's freedom struggle. The act comes as senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, arrived in Ahmedabad for the 84th national convention of the All India Congress Committee (AICC). Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy Proposes Future City Near Hyderabad Will Emerge Investment Destination, Addressing Telugu New Year Ugadi.

CM Revanth Reddy Spins Charkha in Ahmedabad

Telangana Chief Minister @revanth_anumula demonstrates Spin Yarn on a traditional Charkha (Spinning Wheel), symbolizing India’s rich heritage and Gandhian values in Ahmedabad.#RevanthReddy #Ahmedabad #SpinningWheel pic.twitter.com/jyunxyAqLl — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) April 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)