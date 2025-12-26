An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck the Kachchh district of Gujarat early Friday morning, December 26. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the seismic event occurred at 04:30:02 IST at a shallow depth of 10 km. The epicenter was pinpointed at latitude 23.65° N and longitude 70.23° E. There were no immediate reports of loss of life or damage to property. Earthquake in Arunachal Pradesh: Quake of Magnitude 3.4 Hits Lower Subansiri District; No Casualties Reported.

Earthquake in Kachchh

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of NCS). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)