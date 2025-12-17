A video going viral on social media shows Dr Sivaranjani Santosh, a Paediatrician from Telangana's Hyderabad, asking Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd to withdraw cetirizine from the market. "Request @drreddys to withdraw this from the market. Even if a mother gives 1 ml to an infant, it can prove catastrophic," her post on X (formerly Twitter) read. In a video message, Dr Sivaranjani Santosh said that the minimum age for giving cetirizine is two years as per most regulatory bodies. "But some regulatory bodies allow it to be given from six months of age," she adds. The Hyderabad-based paediatrician further said that the maximum dose in 24 hours is 2.5 mg from six months to two years of age. However, she clarified that the maximum dose in 24 hours is either 2.5 mg two times a day, five mg once a day, between two and six years of age. "And from sixth birthday onwards, the maximum allowed dose is five mg once a day or five mg two times a day," she adds. Referring to Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd's cetirizine medicine, Dr Sivaranjani Santosh said that if a mother gives one ml of cetirizine to the child once a day or two times a day ,then it can prove to be catastrophic. It is worth noting that Dr Sivaranjani Santosh is the same person who fought a long battle against the misuse of the ORS label. Who Is Dr Sivaranjani Santosh? Know All About Hyderabad Paediatrician and Her 8-Year Long Fight Leading to FSSAI’s Ban on Misleading ‘ORS’ Labels.

Dr Sivaranjani Santosh Warns Against Dosage of Cetirizine

Request @drreddys to withdraw this from the market. Even if a mother gives 1 ml to an infant, it can prove catastrophic! I am sure you will do the right thing! #cetirizine #paediatrics #dose Thank you! pic.twitter.com/pnlG2peCW7 — Dr.Sivaranjini (@dr_sivaranjani) December 17, 2025

