Chaos erupted at Patna Airport after two Air India flights, IX2936 from Bengaluru and XI1634 from Chennai, landed without passengers' checked baggage, triggering clashes with staff on Saturday morning, June 21. Videos of the incident went viral, showing irate flyers demanding answers. The airline explained that heavy rain, a short runway, and overweight flights forced them to leave the baggage behind for safety reasons. The disruption led to delays and confusion within the terminal as passengers awaited clarity. Air India has assured that all missing baggage will be delivered by 8 AM the next day. Air India Express Flight IX1014 From Delhi to Patna Diverted to Varanasi Due to Adverse Weather Conditions.

