An IndiGo flight 6E058 made an emergency landing at Ahmedabad airport in Gujarat today, December 4. According to news agency ANI, which quoted sources, the IndiGo flight 6E058 was travelling from Medina to Hyderabad. The IndiGo aircraft made an emergency landing at Ahmedabad airport after it allegedly received a bomb threat. It is reported that the IndiGo flight 6E058 had 180 passengers and 6 crew members. IndiGo Flight Cancellations: Low-Cost Airline Cancels Over 1,000 Flights Due to Crew Shortage, ATC System Failure and Airspace Restrictions; DGCA Intervenes.

IndiGo Flight 6E058 Makes Emergency Landing at Ahmedabad Airport After Bomb Threat

Gujarat | 6E 058, an IndiGo flight going from Medina to Hyderabad, made an emergency landing at Ahmedabad airport after an alleged bomb threat. The flight had 180 passengers and 6 crew members: Airport Sources — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)