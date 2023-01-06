In a twist, Shyam Mishra, the father of Shankar Mishra, the man accused of urinating on his co-flyer in an Air India flight from New York on November 26, said that blackmailing angle is a possibility. Speaking to ANI, Mishra's father said that "the victim had demanded payment & it was made. Don't know what happened next. Must've demanded something that perhaps wasn't met that upset her. Perhaps there was blackmailing, there must be something." Mishra also added that his son had not slept for 35-40 hours. "He had food onboard, and the crew served him drinks, he must have had it and fallen asleep," He added. Air India Urinating Incident: DCW Issues Notice to Delhi Police, Air India, DGCA; Seeks Details of Action Taken Against Airline for Negligence.

Air India Urinating Incident:

