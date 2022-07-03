The Airport Authority of India (AAI) on Saturday issued a warning about fake job offers demanding money for jobs in the organisation. Job alerts are made on the official website at aai.aero, said AAI. The orginsation has urged applicants to be aware of such scams and not to make any financial transactions.

Check Tweet

