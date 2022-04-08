Ajmer district administration has banned the use of loudspeakers in public and religious places to curb noise pollution. The order came into effect from April 7. Religious flags and banners were earlier banned in Ajmer and section 144 was imposed.

See Tweet:

Rajasthan | To curb noise pollution Ajmer District administration bans use of loudspeakers at all public and religious places. The order has been effective since yesterday, April 7 pic.twitter.com/Cf2myRm950 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 8, 2022

