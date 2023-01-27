Unidentified thieves uprooted an automated teller machine (ATM) having more than Rs 30 lakh cash in Rajasthan's Ajmer district. The incident took place late Monday night. The vide of the crime has now surfaced on social media showing the thieves uprooting the machines. They uprooted the machine with the help of a vehicle they had brought in which they took the ATM with them. Cops are trying to identify the accused’ with the help of CCTV cameras. Goa: Bank ATM in Baina Dispenses Three Times Extra Cash Without Deducting From Accounts.

Thieves Uproot ATM in Ajmer:

#WATCH Thieves uprooted ATM machine & looted cash yesterday in Ajmer, Rajasthan ATM machines looted in Arain & Roopangarh. Rs. 8 Lakhs & Rs. 30 Lakhs were stolen. Robbery method in both cases identical so it could be same gang: Vaibhav Sharma, Additional SP, Rural pic.twitter.com/CszNQ28A91 — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)