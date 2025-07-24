In Maharashtra’s Akola district, a woman publicly assaulted Dr Gajanan Pardhi, former state president of the Sambhaji Brigade, accusing him of blackmail, harassment, and threatening to leak her private photos and videos. The incident occurred in Murtizapur taluka on Wednesday and quickly went viral after a video showed the woman repeatedly hitting Pardhi with a slipper in broad daylight. She alleged Pardhi demanded money and threatened her with exposure of private material. Despite the grave allegations, no police complaint has been filed so far. Reacting to the scandal, the Sambhaji Brigade permanently expelled Pardhi from the organisation, citing “indiscipline, misconduct, and damage to the party’s image.” The party, which had earlier removed him from his post, said it took the step to uphold its credibility and social integrity. Powai Shocker: Man Blackmails Businessman Friend in Mumbai, Demands INR 80 Lakh and Sexual Favours From His Wife; Case Registered.

Gajanan Pardhi Thrashed in Akola

Gajanan Pardhi, the former state working president of the Sambhaji Brigade (political wing), was publicly assaulted by a woman in Murtizapur, Akola, Maharashtra. The incident, described as the woman giving Pardhi a "sound thrashing," was captured on video and has gone viral on… pic.twitter.com/m2DVdptjcV — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) July 23, 2025

