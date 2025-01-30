Mumbai, January 30: A businessman from Powai, Mumbai, was blackmailed by his friend John Pereira, who demanded INR 80 lakh and sexual favours from the businessman’s wife. The harassment reportedly lasted for six months, from August 2024 to January 2025, before the victim approached the police.

According to the complaint, Pereira possessed compromising videos of the businessman and objectionable photos of his wife and her friends, reported News18. He threatened to leak the images on social media and share them with the businessman’s family, friends, and colleagues if his demands were not met. The accused contacted the victim multiple times via WhatsApp calls to issue threats and demands. Chennai Rape Case: Anna University Girl Student ‘Sexually Assaulted’, 37-Year Old Biryani Seller Held.

Unable to bear the harassment any longer, the businessman finally lodged a complaint at the Powai Police Station. A case was registered under multiple sections related to blackmail, extortion, and death threats. However, since the crime took place in the Andheri area, the case was transferred to the DN Nagar Police Station, along with crucial evidence. Kolkata Shocker: College Student Rapes Classmate After Intoxicating Her in West Bengal, Arrested.

As of now, John Pereira has not been arrested, but police officials have confirmed that he will be questioned soon and an arrest is imminent. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are collecting further evidence to ensure a strong case against the accused.

