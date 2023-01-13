Due to continuous snowfall since morning, all flights to and from the Srinagar international airport have been cancelled. This was done because the runway clearance at the airport can only be started once it stops snowing. Impacted passengers will be accommodated by their respective airlines on the next available flight at no extra cost. FAA Outage: Air Traffic Operations Resuming After Flights Across US Grounded Due To System Failure

