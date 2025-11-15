A blast occurred last night at the Naugam police station in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. According to a report on PTI, the accidental explosion at Nowgam police station on the outskirts of Srinagar claimed six lives and injured 27 others. It is reported that the blast occurred while authorities were extracting samples from a large cache of explosives recently seized in connection with the "white-collar" terror module case. Officials said that the blast took place late Friday night, November 14, killing six people and injuring 27, mostly policemen and forensic officials. The explosion occurred while personnel were handling the explosive material that had been brought from Haryana's Faridabad, they said. A video of the blast has also gone viral on social media. Srinagar Blast: Massive Explosion at Nowgam Police Station as Explosives Detonate; Casualties Feared, Terror Angle Ruled Out (Watch Videos).

Blast Occurs at Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar

J&K – श्रीनगर के नौगाम पुलिस स्टेशन में कल रात ब्लास्ट हुआ। इसमें करीब 7 लोगों की मौत हुई है, 20 से ज्यादा घायल हैं। ऐसा कहा जा रहा है कि फरीदाबाद से जो विस्फोटक बरामद हुआ था, पुलिस उसके सैंपल ले रही थी, तब ब्लास्ट हुआ। टेरर अटैक की भी आशंका है। pic.twitter.com/L5IDnTADxl — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) November 15, 2025

