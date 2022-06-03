Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said that all Indian languages are national languages. "No language is any less than Hindi or English," he said. This is the main feature of this NEP, Pradhan said in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

Check tweet:

