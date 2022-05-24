Amid the ongoing row of the Gyanvapi Masjid case, the Delhi Waqf Board on Tuesday said that namaz should be allowed at the mosque in the Qutab Minar complex. Earlier in the day, the Saket court reserved its order and listed the hearing for June 9 with regards to a plea seeking restoration of 27 Hindu, and Jain temples in the Qutab Minar complex located in Mehrauli, Delhi.

Allow Namaz at mosque in Qutab Minar complex: Delhi Waqf Board — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 24, 2022

