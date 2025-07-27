Filmmaker and producer Amit Jani, who is producing the 'Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder' movie, has been granted Y-category security by the Government of India. Jani announced the security cover grant in a post on X on Sunday, July 27, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. News agency ANI, citing officials, reported that the centre accorded 'Y' category armed security cover of the Central Reserve Police Force to Amit Jani, producer of Udaipur Files, in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The security enhancement comes amid legal challenges to the film's release. ‘Udaipur Files’ Release Date: Supreme Court Defers Hearing on Film Till July 21, Asks Filmmakers To Await Centre’s Decision.

Amit Jani Gets Y-Category Security

Centre has accorded 'Y' category armed security cover of the Central Reserve Police Force to Amit Jani, producer of Udaipur Files, in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh: Officials — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2025

Amit Jani Thanks PM Modi, Amit Shah For Y-Category Security

