New Delhi, January 20: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday formally announced Nitin Nabin as its new National President, marking a significant leadership transition. During a ceremony at the party headquarters, K. Laxman, the National Returning Officer for the BJP organizational elections, officially handed over the certificate of election to Nabin. The 45-year-old leader from Bihar, who previously served as the party’s Working President, was elected unopposed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, outgoing President J.P. Nadda, and Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Nitin Gadkari were present to greet the new chief. Addressing the gathering, leaders highlighted Nabin’s extensive organizational experience and his role in representing a younger generation of leadership. The appointment concludes a weeks-long internal election process involving state units nationwide. Nitin Nabin to Take Charge as BJP National President Today; PM Narendra Modi to Attend Swearing-In Ceremony.

Nitin Nabin Takes Charge as BJP National President

#WATCH | Delhi: Nitin Nabin elected as the national president of Bharatiya Janata Party pic.twitter.com/7v0V7hqvV4 — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2026

