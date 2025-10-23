Amitabh Kant, former CEO of the NITI Aayog and India's last G20 Sherpa, recently took to social media and encouraged electric vehicle buyers in the country to opt for Made in India cars. In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Amitabh Kant said that he switched to the Mahindra XEV9, thereby embracing born electric mobility. "It has a highly innovative design, advanced EV technology & superb driving performance," he added. Sharing photos of the new car, the former NITI Aayog CEO said that he was delighted to contribute to India’s journey towards a greener future while supporting Make in India innovation and manufacturing. Amid the massive row over Lokpal’s plan to procure seven BMW luxury cars for its members, Kant said “those wanting to buy BMWs" should switch to the Make in India EV experience. "Those wanting to buy BMWs should switch over to the @makeinIndia EV experience. It will elevate you to another level," his post read. A massive row erupted after the Office of the Lokpal of India reportedly began the process of purchasing BMW 330 Li (Long Wheel Base) luxury cars by issuing a public tender. Lokpal of India To Buy 7 BMW 330 Li Luxury Cars Worth Over INR 5 Crore Through Public Tender, Says Report.

I Have Just Switched to the Mahindra XEV9, Says Amitabh Kant

I have just switched to the Mahindra XEV9, embracing born electric mobility. It has a highly innovative design, advanced EV technology & superb driving performance. Delighted to contribute to India’s journey towards a greener future while supporting #MakeInIndia innovation and… pic.twitter.com/x9M9SJyQdK — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) October 22, 2025

