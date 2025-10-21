The Lokpal of India has floated a public tender to purchase seven BMW 3 Series 330 Li (Long Wheelbase) luxury cars, each valued at around INR 70 lakh, taking the total expenditure beyond INR 5 crore. Reportedly, the vehicles, all in white, are intended to support the administrative and operational needs of the anti-corruption ombudsman. The tender, initiated on October 16, invites bids from interested parties, with the evaluation process set to begin on November 7. BMW will provide at least seven days of training for Lokpal drivers and staff once the cars are delivered, covering the vehicles’ systems and proper operation. Former Supreme Court Justice Ajay Manikrao Khanwilkar Appointed as Chairperson of Lokpal.

