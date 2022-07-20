An exchange of fire was underway in Amritsar on Wednesday between the Punjab Police and two gangsters, believed to be involved in the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala. In the encounter, gangsters Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh were killed. "Heavy exchange of fire took place today, 2 gangsters involved in Sidhu Moose Wala case namely Jagroop Singh Roopa & Manpreet Singh killed. We have recovered an AK47 & a pistol. 3 police officials have also suffered minor injuries," said Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav.

Check Tweet:

