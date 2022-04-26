In a shocking incident, a newborn baby was found abandoned at Kothavalasa Junction railway station in Andhra Pradesh. The alleged incident took place on Monday and an investigation into the case is underway. Kothavalasa circle inspector Bala Surya Rao said, "A case was registered under section 317 of IPC, and the baby was handed over to Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS).

Check tweet:

The incident took place on Monday. The investigation into the case is underway, Kothavalasa circle inspector Bala Surya Rao added (25.04) — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2022

