Virat Kohli had a terrific outing in the recent India vs South Africa three-match ODI series. He has scored two centuries and an unbeaten half-century in the three games and dominated with the bat. Kohli made a comeback in ODI cricket in the India vs Australia series in October and although he looked rusty then, he picked up things against South Africa. After the match, Kohli was spotted visiting Andhra Pradesh's Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Temple in Simhachalam. He took blessings of Lord Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha and clicked picture with priests inside the temple. Fans loved how he is spiritually rooted and made the video viral on social media. “Stay in Your Domain”, Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Slams IPL Team Owner After India Win IND vs SA 2025 ODI Series.

Virat Kohli Visits Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Simhachalam

Cricketer Virat Kohli visits Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha temple in Andhra's Simhachalam. pic.twitter.com/g0uUFHtkVz — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) December 7, 2025

