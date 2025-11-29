The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today, November 29, said that cyclonic storm "Ditwah" is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and reach over the Southwest Bay of Bengal near North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining South Andhra Pradesh coasts by early morning of November 30. In its special bulletin issued today, the Regional Meteorological Centre said that while moving north-northwestwards, the Cyclonic Storm "Ditwah" or Cyclone Ditwah will be centered over the Southwest Bay of Bengal within a minimum distance of 60 km, 50 km and 25 km from the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coastline by midnight of today, November 29, early morning and evening of tomorrow, November 30, respectively. Cyclone Ditwah Update: Tamil Nadu Government Makes Arrangements for Food, Shelter for 1 Lakh People in Cuddalore, Says State Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam.

IMD Issues Cyclone Warning for North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and Adjoining South Andhra Pradesh Coasts

Cyclonic Storm ‘Ditwah’ is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and reach over the Southwest Bay of Bengal near North Tamilnadu, Puducherry and adjoining South Andhra Pradesh coasts by early morning of 30th November: IMD pic.twitter.com/Uva5yVZSAu — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2025

