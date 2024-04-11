During the Ugadi Utsavam celebrations in Chinna Tekur village of Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh, a shocking incident unfolded as more than 15 children sustained electric shocks while riding a chariot during the Prabhotsavam procession on Thursday, April 11. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported, and all affected children are receiving treatment. Authorities confirmed that the electric shock was caused by the electrical generator powering the chariot, with only four children sustaining minor burns while the others suffered minor injuries. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Boy Succumbs to Electric Shock During Ganesh Immersion, Video Surfaces.

15 Children Suffer Electric Shocks

Andhra Pradesh | Atleast 13 children sustained injuries due to electrocution during the Ugadi Utsavam celebrations in Chinna Tekur village of Kurnool district: Kiran Kumar, Circle inspector Kurnool Rural Police Station — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2024

