A mishap occurred at the Mahadwara of Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple when the temple hundi accidentally slipped from a trolley while transported to Parakamani. The hundi contained precious offerings made by devoted worshipers to Lord Shrivari, which comprised monetary donations as well as gold items. The Parakamani volunteers and staff immediately responded, wrapped up the money, and returned it to Parakamani.

Hundi Slips From Trolley

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh | While moving Lord Venkateswara Swamy's hundi to Parakamani, the hundi fell down from the trolley at the main gate of Srivari temple in Tirumala. the Parakamani volunteers and staff immediately responded, wrapped up the money and brought it back to… pic.twitter.com/73C0flYEFt — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2023

