In an unfortunate incident in Prattipadu National Highway in Kakinada, two lorries collided and caught fire resulting in the death of four people who were burnt alive in the accident. Reports said that the driver of one of the lorry was drowsy, which was the cause of the the fatal accident. He lost control and crossed the divider and hit another lorry. The accident caused a fire in the cabin. The two drivers and the cleaner who were trapped in the cabin were burnt alive and the other one died while being taken to the hospital. Bihar Road Accident: Driver Brutally Thrashed by Angry Locals After Speeding Truck Rams Into Religious Procession Killing 12 People (Disturbing Video)

