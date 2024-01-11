In a horrific act of animal cruelty, a man tied a dog to his bike and dragged it along the road in Uttar Pradesh’s (UP) Ghazipur. The video of the horrific act has now surfaced and is going viral on social media platforms. In the viral video, the dog can be seen tied to the bike with a rope and dragged along as the man rides his bike at full speed. The exact time of incident is not known yet. It is not yet clear if the dog is alive or dead. Animal Cruelty in Punjab: Couple Assaults Stray Dog, Stabs It for Allegedly Damaging Car Cover in Ludhiana; Absconding (Watch Video).

Animal Cruelty in Ghazipur

