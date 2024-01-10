Ludhiana, January 9: A stray dog was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon allegedly by a man whose car cover was damaged by the canine, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday evening, they said. Ludhiana Dog Attack: Minor Girl Injured After Stray Dogs Charge at Her, Video Surfaces.

Graphic Content: Viewer Discretion Advised - Ludhiana Stray Dog Assault

Inspector Rajinder Singh of the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) police station said a case has been registered on the complaint of Mani Singh against Harbhajan Singh and his wife, residents of Dashmesh Nagar, under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Punjab Shocker: Angry Over Howling, Miscreants Poison 20 Dogs to Death in Khanna Town.

The accused are on the run, police added. In the incident, which was captured on CCTV, the accused could be seen hitting the dog with a stick several times. The accused later attacked the dog with a sharp-edged weapon several times. Harbhajan was furious as the dog had damaged his car cover, police said.