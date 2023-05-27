A 19-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly beating up two dogs in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur. A purported video of the incident surfaced on the internet on Tuesday, where a youth could be seen mercilessly beating two dogs with sticks. The accused was booked under Section 11 (animal cruelty) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and sent to jail. Dog Thrashed in Ghaziabad Video: Man Brutally Beats Pitbull With Stick, Breaks Dog's Jaw and Thrashes Owner (Viewer Discretion Advised).

Animal Cruelty in Uttar Pradesh:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People for Animals (PFA) (@pfa.official)

