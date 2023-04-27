A chilling video has surfaced on social media that shows two men brutally attacking a Pitbull dog in daylight in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The dog was taken to a veterinarian's office in Noida, where he survived after a marathon surgery for multiple fractures in the jaw. The attackers also thrashed the woman who was recording the incident. The incident took place on Monday evening. The two accused were identified as Noman and Imran. They have been booked for animal cruelty. WARNING: This video contains graphic content and may be upsetting. Viewer discretion is advised. Delhi: Stray Dog Beaten to Death by Group of People in Karol Bagh; Case Registered After Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Dog Thrashed in Ghaziabad Video:

