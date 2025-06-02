The Chennai Mahila Court today, June 2, sentenced accused A Gnanasekaran to life imprisonment for at least 30 years in Anna University rape case. The court also imposed a fine of INR 90,000 on Gnanasekaran. Last week, the Chennai Mahila Court found Gananesekaran guilty in the Anna University sexual abuse case. It must be recalled that the accused was found guilty of all eleven charges. A second-year student of Anna University was sexually assaulted on the Anna University campus in December last year. After an investigation, the Chennai Police had arrested Gananesekaran in connection with the case. Anna University Row: Chennai Mahila Court Finds Gananesekaran Guilty in Sexual Abuse Case.

Anna University Rape Case Accused Sent to Jail for 30 Years

Tamil Nadu | Chennai Mahila court sentences accused A Gnanasekaran to life imprisonment for at least 30 years and a fine of Rs 90,000 in Anna University rape case pic.twitter.com/YirUsw8KIT — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

