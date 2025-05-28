Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 28 (ANI): The Chennai Mahila Court has found the accused Gananesekaran guilty in the Anna University sexual abuse case on Wednesday. He was found guilty of all eleven charges.

A second-year student of Anna University was sexually assaulted on the Anna University campus in December. After an investigation, the Chennai Police had arrested Gananesekaran in connection with the case.

Speaking on the verdict, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami said, "The court has given its verdict today in the sexual abuse case. In this case, the AIADMK protested against the incident, and the voices of the students were heard. As a result of the following and a series of investigations, criminal charges were filed against the accused. The decision given by the court on the basis of documents is welcome."

In her December 23 complaint to police, the student alleged that an unidentified man had threatened and sexually assaulted her when she was talking to her friend on campus.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that his government will stand with the victim of the Anna University alleged sexual assault case.

Stalin highlighted that the accused was arrested shortly after the incident to drive his message home, repeating the government's commitment to get justice for the victim.

Speaking in the Tamil Nadu assembly during the first session of the new year, Stalin said, "Members have spoken here by mentioning one University's name. But I don't want to mention that name, and don't want to defame that name. Because he only made us all. With that emotion, I am leaving aside that name. No one can accept what happened to a student in Chennai. Sexual assault on a student is cruel. Legislature members have spoken here on the issue. Except one, all have spoken here with real concern. This one member has spoken to show this government in a bad light."

Various political parties have cornered the government on the Anna University alleged sexual assault case, accusing the DMK government of going slow on the case. (ANI)

