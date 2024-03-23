Delhi metro continues to be in news due to people making Instagram reels and engaging in other activities inside the metro. Now, a video of two girls dancing to the song ‘Ang Laga De’ in a Delhi Metro train has gone viral. In the viral video, two girls can be seen performing to the Bollywood song as they play with colours. The video captured by a fellow passenger, has been widely shared on social media, garnering significant attention. Holi 2024: Delhi Metro Service Timings Changed For March 25, Check Details.

Delhi Metro Viral Video

Holi Special from One and Only Delhi Metro😐 pic.twitter.com/wMFDD4lQy5 — Maan (@CreatureMaan) March 23, 2024

Happy Holi friends from all the way metro 🎉🎉 #holi #happyholi pic.twitter.com/H0sExl9Brp — S M Faris (@farismohaab) March 22, 2024

