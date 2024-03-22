In anticipation of large-scale protests following the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an alleged liquor policy case, traffic restrictions have been imposed in Delhi. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced the temporary closure of the ITO Metro station until 6 PM on Friday. Furthermore, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory urging commuters to avoid certain routes due to “special arrangements”. The routes to be avoided include Krishna Menon Marg, Motilal Nehru Marg, Janpath, and Dr Apj Abdul Kalam Road. Commuters are advised to steer clear of these stretches until further notice. These measures have been taken in response to the recent arrest of Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam. Arvind Kejriwal Arrested: 'Corrupt Will Go to Jail', Says BJP on Delhi CM's Arrest, AAP Protest Against ED Action.

ITO Metro Closed

Service Update On advice of Delhi Police, ITO Metro station will remain closed from 08:00 AM to 06:00 PM today i.e, 22nd March 2024. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) March 22, 2024

Delhi Traffic Advisory

Traffic Advisory In view of the proposed protest by Political party at DDU Marg Delhi, Traffic will remain heavy at IP Marg, Vikas Marg, Minto Road and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. DDU marg will remain closed for traffic movement. Kindly avoid these roads and plan your journey… — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) March 22, 2024

Traffic Alert On 22.03.2024, Due to Special arrangements, Traffic may remain affected on Krishna Menon Marg, Motilal Nehru Marg, Janpath, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Road.Commuters are advised to avoid these stretches till further notice. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) March 22, 2024

