In a major twist in the Aryan Khan drug case, KP Gosavi's aide Prabhakar Sail on Sunday alleged that he was made to sign blank punchnama by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). According to a reports, Sail also alleged pay-offs. He reportedly claimed that NCB, KP Gosavi and Sam Desouza had demanded Rs 25 cr from Shahrukh Khan to release his son. Howver Wankhede denied these allegations. .

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut tweeted, "Witnes in #AryanKhan case made to sign on blank paper by NCB is shocking. Also thr r reports that thr ws demnd of huge money .CM UddhavThackeray said tht ths cases r made 2 defame Mah'shtra. Ths seems 2b comng tru @Dwalsepatil Police shd tk suo moto cognizance."

Witnes in #AryanKhan case made to sign on blank paper by NCB is shocking. Also thr r reports that thr ws demnd of huge money .CM UddhavThackeray said tht ths cases r made 2 defame Mah'shtra.Ths seems 2b comng tru @Dwalsepatil Police shd tk suo moto cognizance@CMOMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/zipBcZiRSm — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) October 24, 2021

Big revelation: Prabhakar Sali, personal body guard of missing KP Gosavi, who is witness in Aryan Khan drug case in his affidavit revealed, NCB, KP Gosavi & Sam Desouza had demanded Rs 25 cr from Shahrukh Khan to release his son Aryan Khan from the drug case. 1.@NewIndianXpress — Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) October 24, 2021

Copy of Affidavit signed by Prabhakar Raghoji Sali, personal body guard of KP Gosavi. pic.twitter.com/TkN2lhdR1W — Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) October 24, 2021

