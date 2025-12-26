A leopard was sighted on Thursday afternoon, December 25, in the densely populated Pokhran Road No. 2 area of Thane in Maharashtra. The sighting of the leopard has led to panic among residents. According to the forest officials, the big cat was spotted in a shuttered factory near Bethany hospital, following which teams from the forest department and Vartak Nagar police station arrived at the site. More details are awaited. Leopard Attack in Bhayandar: Big Cat Enters Residential Building in Thane, 4 Injured (Watch Videos).

Leopard Sighted in Densely Populated Area of Thane

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What's Hot Thane™ | Aarti Pawar (@whatshotthane)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)