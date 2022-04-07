On being asked about the new 'XE' variant of COVID-19 Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, "the health department has not arrived on any confirmation on the 'XE' variant as there's no NIB (National Institute of Biologicals) report yet and there is no need to panic as we have fight against coronavirus and had overcome upon it by taking vaccines and having proper diet, but the 'XE' Variant is 10% more infectious than omicron.

