Elon Musk's xAI has released the contact numbers of the remaining two Grok Companions - Rudi and Bad Rudi. Last week, the company announced the phone numbers of Ani and Valentine - +1 (325) 225-5264 and +1 (607) 225-5825, respectively. Now, the Grok Companion can be contacted by dialling +1 (620) 543-4765 and Bad Rudi at +1 (442) 255-7834. Users can contact these Companions and engage in real-time conversation directly using a phone without opening the Grok app or the web version. Grok New Updates: Elon Musk’s xAI Adds New British Male Voice ‘Leo’, Launches Contact Numbers of Grok Companions Ani and Valentine for Real-Time Conversation.

Grok Companion Rudi and Bad Rudi Contact Numbers Released

BREAKING: You can now call Rudi and Bad Rudi and engage in real-time conversations on phone. • Rudi: +1 (620) 543-4765 • Bad Rudi: +1 (442) 255-7834 pic.twitter.com/DufTbld2ox — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) August 18, 2025

