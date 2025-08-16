Elon Musk's xAI has launched a new Grok voice called "Leo". It is a British male voice that is added alongside Ara (Upbeat Female), Rex (Calm Male), Sal (Smooth Male) and Eve (Soothing Female). If not detected, the users need to update their Grok app. Besides, xAI released contact numbers of Grok Companions, including Ani and Valentine. The users can call them and talk to them in real-time. Ani can be contacted via dialling - +1 (325) 225-5264, and Valentine is available at +1 (607) 225-5825. Elon Musk Criticises Apple for Not Mentioning Grok or X Apps in App Store and Considering Tinder ‘Essential’ App.

xAI Adds 'Leo' British Male Voice to Grok AI Chatbot

New Grok voice https://t.co/MTXFnoipjt — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 16, 2025

Grok Companions Contact Numbers Launched

Elon Musk knows how to make AI more fun and exciting. You can now literally call your favorite companions, Ani and Valentine, and talk to them in real time. Ani: +1 (325) 225-5264 Valentine: +1 (607) 225-5825 pic.twitter.com/A9t8snDzdL — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) August 16, 2025

