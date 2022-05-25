The Assam Police on Wednesday arrested a man from Nagaon district as he brought illegal weapons into the premises of SP office. A pistol, 6 bullets recovered along with 2 mobile handsets were recovered from his possession. "Arrested man already has cases of extortion and dacoity filed against him," Leena Doley, SP, Nagaon said.

Check tweet:

Assam | A man was arrested in Nagaon district as he brought illegal weapons into the premsies of SP office. A pistol, 6 bullets recovered along with 2 mobile handsets. Arrested man already has cases of extortion and dacoity filed against him: Leena Doley, SP, Nagaon pic.twitter.com/rge3MhDHCu — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)