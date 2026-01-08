Guwahati, January 8: A mild earthquake of magnitude 3.9 struck Assam and its neighboring regions on Thursday evening, January 8, 2026. The tremor occurred at approximately 7:21 PM, causing brief moments of anxiety among residents. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake’s epicenter was recorded near the Manipur-Manipur border region, with vibrations felt across several districts in southern Assam. No immediate reports of casualties or significant property damage have been received from the affected areas. This seismic activity follows a much stronger 5.1-magnitude tremor that jolted the state just three days prior, on January 5. That earlier quake, centered in the Morigaon district, had caused minor injuries and triggered widespread panic across the Northeast. Geologists noted that both events are linked to the region’s high tectonic activity. Assam is situated in Seismic Zone V, making it one of the most earthquake-prone areas in the world. Authorities continue to advise residents to maintain safety protocols as minor tremors remain common in this active belt. Earthquake in Ethiopia: Quake of Magnitude 4.5 on Richter Scale Strikes Tigray and Afar Regions; No Casualties Reported.

